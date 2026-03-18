Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Pena (finger) has resumed throwing and will start swinging a bat with both hands this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena has been out of action since fracturing the tip of his right ring finger while corralling a ground ball for Team Dominican Republic in an exhibition game two weeks ago. The injury kept Pena from playing in the World Baseball Classic, but he was able to resume taking part in limited baseball activities last week and will take another step forward by throwing and swinging the bat. Espada said Wednesday that Pena "has not been ruled out" for Opening Day, but the shortstop's availability for the start of the season will depend on how his injured digit responds to the increased activities over the next few days. Carlos Correa would likely slide over from third base to cover shortstop if Pena needs to miss time to begin the season.