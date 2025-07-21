Astros' Jeremy Pena: Set to face live pitching
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pena (ribs) is expected to face live pitching in the coming days, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena has already taken on-field batting practice as a part of his ramp-up in Florida, and he's now set to face real pitching "in the next few days," according to manager Joe Espada. The shortstop has been sidelined since late June while dealing with a small rib fracture, but facing live pitching is a substantial step towards returning to action.
