Pena will be on the bench Saturday against the Orioles.
Pena will get a rest after going 1-for-10 over his last three games. David Hensley will make his MLB debut at shortstop in his place.
More News
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Swats homer in extra-innings loss•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three strikeouts in return•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Dealing with neck stiffness•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Doubles, steals seventh base•