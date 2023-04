Pena went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three steals during Sunday's loss to Texas.

Pena swiped one bag after reaching base on a fielder's choice in the second inning before being hit by a pitch and stealing two more bags in the fourth. He then doubled and scored in the seventh. Pena had gone 13 games without a steal attempt entering Sunday. He improved his slash line to .227/.301/.409 with his second consecutive multi-hit performance.