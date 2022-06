Pena went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Royals.

Pena's production has slowed a bit of late, as he's tallied only two RBI across his last 11 starts. However, he's still collected four multi-hit performances in that span, good for a .256 batting average. Pena has been very impressive in his rookie season, maintaining a 135 wRC+ and .349 wOBA across 186 plate appearances.