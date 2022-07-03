Pena went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Angels.
Pena started his second consecutive game after clearing concussion protocol Friday. He has gone only 1-for-10 in that span while striking out five times. Pena has also struck out at a 43.5 percent clip since returning from the injured list June 26, which has limited him just a .174 average with four runs scored across five games.
More News
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Clears protocol, starting Friday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Exit attributed to mouth laceration•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Leaves after collision with Alvarez•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Doubles in return•