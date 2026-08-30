Pena went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Pena took Zac Thornton's third pitch of the game out to center field for a leadoff homer. After an injury scare Thursday following a hit-by-pitch on his left hand, Pena has remained steady, going 4-for-12 across three games in the weekend series against the Mets. The shortstop is hitting .284 on the year with an .822 OPS, 17 homers, 46 RBI, 67 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 87 contests.