Pena went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a steal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Braves.

Pena manufactured a run in the eighth inning, as he dropped down a bunt, stole second and came around to score on a Corey Julks single. The bunt single helped Pena to his first three-hit game of the season. It was a good bounce-back performance after striking out three times Friday. The second-year shortstop has his average up to .226 after a slow start to the season.