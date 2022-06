Pena (thumb) is participating in baseball activities, though he's not yet fielding groundballs or swinging a bat, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old landed on the injured list Wednesday with left thumb discomfort, so it's a good early sign he wasn't completely shut down from baseball activities. Pena isn't expected resume swinging a bat for at least a week, so he shouldn't be expected to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible June 24.