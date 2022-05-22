Pena went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Saturday against the Rangers.
Pena shifted down to the bottom of the order for the first time since April 25, though that didn't stop him from being productive. He collected a two-out single in the second inning and proceeded to steal second base -- his third swipe of the season. Since returning from a knee injury, Pena has gone 5-for-17 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two stolen bases across five games. Overall, he owns a .279/.338/.508 line in 136 plate appearances.