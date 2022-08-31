Pena went 3-for-5 with a run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.
Pena didn't get rewarded with a big performance in the box score, but he entered Tuesday's game with just one hit across his last 15 at-bats -- spanning five games. It was also only his third multi-hit performance in his last 13 starts, during which time he's hit .192 with four RBI and six runs scored. After a hot start to his rookie season, Pena has slumped significantly and owns a .246/.285/.410 line with a 24.8 percent strikeout rate across 431 plate appearances.