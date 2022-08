Pena (neck) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Pena missed one game due to neck stiffness, and he was kept quiet in his return to the lineup. He's hitting just .208 (11-for-53) with 12 strikeouts through 14 contests in August. That slump has dropped his season slash line to .249/.289/.419 through 94 games.