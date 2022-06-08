Pena went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Pena ripped an RBI single off Chris Flexen in the bottom of the fourth frame before later adding another single and stolen base in the seventh inning. The stolen base was his fourth of the year and he has now secured three multi-hit efforts in six contests to open June. Pena is batting .278 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 23 runs and four stolen bases over 176 at-bats in 49 games in his first season as the Astros' primary shortstop.