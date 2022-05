Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners.

Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough, as his sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.