Singleton is out of minor-league options and could have the first chance on the big-league roster as a result, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Singleton had a standout game in which he hit two home runs and drove in five on Aug. 11, but his 105-plate appearance sample in the majors last year was otherwise unproductive. He maintained just a .165/.267/.264 line, though his 0.57 BB/K and .194 BABIP suggest he may have deserved better results. Singleton's most direct competition for a spot on the roster is likely to be the recently acquired Trey Cabbage.