Singleton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Mets.

Singleton took Mets' starter Luis Severino deep in the second inning for his sixth homer of the season and first in over a month. The hefty first baseman later added two more hits, giving him his first three-hit game of the season. Through 59 games, Singleton has accumulated 205 plate appearances, totaling six home runs, three doubles, 18 RBI, 23 runs and a 53:26 K:BB ratio.