Singleton went 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-3 win over the Angels.

The two blasts marked Singleton's first big-league home runs in more than eight years. Singleton was called up on August 8 and he made his second consecutive start for the Astros in place of an injured Jose Abreu. Prior to a previous stint this year with the Brewers, Singleton hadn't played in the majors since October 2, 2015. It's a great story for the 31-year-old who will attempt to carve out a role over the final two months of the season.