Singleton went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Marlins.

Singleton has started every game since Aug. 10, when Jose Abreu (back) was placed on the injured list. He's struggled for the majority of that stretch, collecting only four hits in 25 at-bats. While Singleton has run into some bad luck -- he's struck out at only an 11.5 percent clip -- his playing time will almost certainly dry up as soon as Abreu can return, which is likely to occur Sunday.