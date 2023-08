The Astros selected Singleton's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Singleton had slashed .333/.446/.692 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI through 33 games this summer for Sugar Land. He is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Orioles and could struggle to carve out regular playing time, but the 31-year-old should be a useful bat off the bench. He last appeared in a major-league game for the Astros way back in 2015.