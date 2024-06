Singleton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Despite Baltimore sending right-hander Corbin Burnes to the mound Saturday, the lefty-hitting Singleton will begin the game in the dugout. In Friday's 14-11 win over the Orioles, Singleton went 2-for-5 with two RBI while scoring himself twice. Mauricio Dubon will shift to first base while Chase McCormick gets the nod in right field.