Astros' Jonathan Singleton: Suspended 100 games

Singleton has received a 100-game suspension without pay after failing a third positive test for a drug of abuse, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It's been a tough couple of years for the once-lauded prospect. After being ousted from the Astros' 40-man roster prior to the 2017 season, Singleton spent the entire year with Double-A Corpus Christi, where he hit .205/.376/.397 in 117 games with the Hooks. The 26-year-old has appeared in just 114 games for the Astros since inking an extension with the team in 2014. Singleton will be free to sign elsewhere, and hopefully get his career back on track, once his contract with Houston expires after the 2018 season.