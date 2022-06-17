site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jose Siri: Gets breather Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 17, 2022
3:36 pm ET
Siri isn't starting Friday against the White Sox.
Siri went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Rangers but will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Chas McCormick is starting in center field and batting eighth.
