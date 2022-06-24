Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees.
Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split time with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing plate appearances to either Jake Meyers (shoulder) -- who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future -- or Mauricio Dubon. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 average.