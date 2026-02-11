Hader will resume a throwing program Wednesday after being shut down since early February with left bicep inflammation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It seems the left shoulder strain that sidelined Hader for the final seven-plus weeks of last season is behind him, but now he has a new injury to contend with. Hader will resume throwing Wednesday and ramp up slowly, and his status for Opening Day is up in the air. If Hader needs some time on the injured list, Bryan Abreu would step in as the Astros' closer.