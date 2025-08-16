It will take Hader three more weeks to ramp up after his three-week shutdown, meaning he likely won't pitch again in the regular season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported Friday.

Hader is dealing with a left shoulder capsule sprain, and it will take him approximately six weeks to get back to a point where he can pitch for the Astros. That timeline would mean a late September return, so the expectation is that Hader won't be available until the postseason. Bryan Abreu got the first crack at closing duties and seems to be the frontrunner for saves the rest of the way. Houston has a 0.5-game lead in the division but would likely earn a Wild Card spot if Seattle passes them for the division title.