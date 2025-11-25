Hader (shoulder) stated Monday that he feels back at full strength after completing his rehab program a few weeks ago, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hader's 2025 season came to an early end after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain, but he's feeling strong after finishing up his rehab. The lefty noted Monday that he thinks he'll be able to throw as he normally would leading up to spring training. "It should be normal," said Hader. "Obviously, intensity gets up and we'll see how that goes and how I'm recovering, bouncing back from that. But as of now, everything is status quo, back to normal."