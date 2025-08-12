The Astros placed Hader on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 11, due to a left shoulder strain.

The All-Star closer was unavailable for the save Monday against the Red Sox due to left shoulder discomfort, and he's now been diagnosed with a strain. Hader will be eligible to be reinstated Aug. 26, though he's without an official timeline for his return since a recovery timetable has yet to be announced. Enyel De Los Santos and Bennett Sousa combined to handle the ninth inning Monday, but setup man Bryan Abreu is the likely favorite to fill in as Houston's closer.