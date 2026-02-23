Hader (biceps) could begin the season on the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros have not ruled Hader out for Opening Day as he works his way back from left biceps inflammation. However, the closer is not included in the team's roster projection by Rome, who writes that it's "difficult to envision" the Astros rushing Hader back for the opener. Hader is currently limited to playing light catch on flat ground and it's unclear when he'll be allowed to throw off a mound again. If Hader does need to miss time, Bryan Abreu would assume the closer role for the Astros.