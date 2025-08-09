Hader (6-2) allowed one run (none earned) on one walk and one hit across two innings to earn the win Friday against the Yankees.

Hader entered the game with the score tied at 2-2 in the ninth inning. He pitched a clean opening frame and then managed to protect a three-run lead in the 10th inning, despite giving up a run-scoring single to the second batter he faced. Hader has now gone eight appearances without allowing an earned run, picking up three saves and a win in that span.