Hader (biceps) said that it was "all positives" during a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Throwing from the mound for the first time since he developed left biceps inflammation prior to reporting to Astros camp, Hader was pleased with his velocity, the action his his pitches and his mechanics during the bullpen session. When asked about his potential availability for Opening Day, Hader didn't dismiss the possibility, saying only, "we'll see." The consensus is that a stint on the 15-day injured list to begin the season is likely, but it's possible Hader could change the Astros' minds if he looks good over the next couple weeks.