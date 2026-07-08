Astros' Josh Hader: Records one-out save Tuesday

Hader earned the save against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning.

The Astros initially turned to Alimber Santa to protect their 6-2 lead in the ninth, but the right-hander gave up a solo homer to Jose Tena before giving up another single. Hader was brought out needing just one out to secure the save, but the southpaw gave up an infield single and a walk to load the bases before getting Dylan Crews to strike out swinging. Hader has converted on all 10 of his save opportunities this season and has a 0.59 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings.