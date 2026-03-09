Hader (biceps) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It will be Hader's first time throwing off a mound since he developed left biceps inflammation before reporting to Astros camp. While he has not yet been officially ruled out for Opening Day, Hader is unlikely to be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. That would set up Bryan Abreu to be utilized as the Astros' closer at the beginning of the season.