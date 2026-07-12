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Astros' Josh Hader: Takes walk-off loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hader (3-1) allowed a run on three hits while failing to record an out, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rangers.

Hader was called upon in a non-save situation Sunday, but he failed to keep the game tied at 5-5. He allowed a walk-off single to Brandon Nimmo. It's just the second time in 17 appearances Hader has given up a run this season, and he remains a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances. Hader has added a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 15.1 innings as the Astros' unquestioned closer since making his season debut June 3.

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