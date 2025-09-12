Hader (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hader has yet to resume throwing since being shut down Aug. 15 due to a left shoulder capsule injury. The 31-year-old previously indicated that he'd need roughly three weeks to ramp up once cleared to throw. It's unclear when he'll start throwing at this point, but his postseason availability will be threatened if he doesn't begin soon.