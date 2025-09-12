Astros' Josh Hader: Yet to resume throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hader (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Hader has yet to resume throwing since being shut down Aug. 15 due to a left shoulder capsule injury. The 31-year-old previously indicated that he'd need roughly three weeks to ramp up once cleared to throw. It's unclear when he'll start throwing at this point, but his postseason availability will be threatened if he doesn't begin soon.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Expected to be out until postseason•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Won't throw for three weeks•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Getting second opinion on shoulder•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Lands on IL with shoulder strain•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Nursing shoulder issue•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Picks up sixth win•