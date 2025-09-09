Astros' Luis Garcia: Exits with elbow trouble Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia was removed from his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays with right elbow discomfort, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Garcia made it through just 1.2 innings before calling for a trainer to come take a look at him, and he was removed after a very brief discussion with the Astros' staff. More details regarding his injury won't be known until the team takes a closer look at him, though it's worth noting that the right-hander's velocity was down for the duration of his start.
