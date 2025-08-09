Garcia (elbow) struck out seven and allowed three earned runs and no walks over four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Garcia made the sixth appearance of his rehab assignment and was able to reach the fourth inning for the first time across his four minor-league stops. In what was his finest appearance yet, Garcia built up to 59 pitches. Garcia will likely need to push his pitch count up to the 75-to-85 range before the Astros consider inserting him into the big-league rotation, but he may be just one or two rehab starts away from being activated from the 60-day injured list.