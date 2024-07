Dubon isn't in the Astros' lineup Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Dubon did not play in consecutive games Friday and Saturday amidst a slump of 0-for-10. He was able to go 1-for-3 Sunday, but followed that up with 0-for-3 Monday. The outfielder will get the day off again Tuesday with Yordan Alvarez starting in left field and Yainer Diaz starting as the designated hitter. Victor Caratini enters the lineup for Dubon as the eighth hitter and is starting behind the dish.