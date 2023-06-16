Dubon is batting leadoff Friday against the Reds.
Dubon was thought to be at risk of losing playing time with Jose Altuve back to full health, but the versatile 28-year-old continues to be an everyday presence at the top of the Astros' lineup. He's playing left field Friday and has also been mixing in at shortstop to spell Jeremy Pena.
