Dubon agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon made his big-league debut in 2019 and is now in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 28-year-old appeared in 83 games for the Astros last year and had a .208/.254/.294 slash line, and he should fill a utility role in 2023, assuming he makes the Opening Day roster.