Dubon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old is on the bench for the second straight day with Aledmys Diaz (shoulder) back from a four-game absence. Dubon appeared in nine games over the past couple weeks and went 7-for-21 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base during that stretch, so he should continue to see opportunities in a utility role.