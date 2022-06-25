Dubon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
The 27-year-old is on the bench for the second straight day with Aledmys Diaz (shoulder) back from a four-game absence. Dubon appeared in nine games over the past couple weeks and went 7-for-21 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base during that stretch, so he should continue to see opportunities in a utility role.
