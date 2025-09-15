Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Dubon had started in three of the last four games and five of the past seven contests, but he'll likely be in line for a reduction in playing time over the final two weeks of the regular season now that Houston has most of its key position players available. He filled in for a banged-up Jose Altuve (foot) at the keystone in Sunday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta, but Altuve will be back in the lineup Monday.