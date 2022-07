Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

With Jeremy Pena (illness) checking back into the lineup for the series finale, Dubon's four-game run in the starting nine will come to an end. Houston moved designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (hand) to the 10-day injured list Sunday, but Aledmys Diaz looks like the first man up to replace Alvarez in the everyday lineup.