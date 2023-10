Dubon is out of the lineup Wednesday for ALDS Game 4 versus the Twins.

Dubon started in center field Tuesday in Game 3 and went 2-for-5 with two singles, but the Astros will turn back to Chas McCormick to cover the position Wednesday as they take on right-hander Joe Ryan. McCormick has gone 2-for-7 with a homer in his career meetings against Ryan. Dubon, meanwhile, has never once faced Ryan.