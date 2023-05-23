Dubon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Monday against the Brewers.

Dubon has started only one of Hosuton's last five games due to the return of Jose Altuve. However, Altuve got a rest day Monday, giving Dubon the chance to man second base and lead off. He took advantage by popping a leadoff homer in the fifth inning -- his first of the season. Dubon has maintained a capable 108 wRC+ and .326 wOBA across 162 plate appearances this season, but for now he lacks consistent playing time.