Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Giants.

Dubon was the driver of the Houston offense for most of Monday night, as he tallied RBI hits to tie the game and to give the team the lead in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. He had been in a cold spell at the plate entering the contest, going just 6-for-29 with no RBI and four runs scored across his previous seven games. Overall, Dubon has still had an impressive start to the season, maintaining a .340 on-base percentage and tallying 40 runs across 106 plate appearances while regularly serving as the leadoff hitter.