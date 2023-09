Dubon went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

Dubon put the Astros ahead in the fourth inning when he took Bryce Miller deep, and that blast was enough for the win. Dubon had gone 15 games without a homer, but he hit .333 (14-for-42) in that span while filling a part-time role. He's at a solid .279/.309/.413 slash line with 10 long balls, 46 RBI, 76 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 129 contests this year.