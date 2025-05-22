Dubon went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Rays.
Dubon started for only the seventh time across 19 games in May and managed his first home run of the season Wednesday. He's gone 8-for-23 on the month but is still losing out on playing time to Jose Altuve and Brendan Rodgers.
