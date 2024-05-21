Dubon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Angels.

Dubon's hits continue to come in bunches. He's logged three or more hits in three of his last 10 games, but he has just one other hit in that span. The homer was his second of the year and briefly put the Astros ahead 6-1 in the fourth inning before the Angels' comeback rally in the fifth. Dubon is slashing .301/.321/.427 with 19 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles across 37 contests this season. His splits are not too far apart this season, but the Astros are soon to be at full health among their hitters, so there's unlikely to be consistent playing time for the right-handed Dubon against same-handed pitching.