Dubon will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Giants, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubon will be making his fifth consecutive start in the outfield, though he'll be occupying center Wednesday after his previous four starts came in left field. Jake Meyers appears to be receiving a routine off day Wednesday, but Dubon looks to have emerged as the Astros' preferred option in left over the struggling Chas McCormick, who is on the bench for the second day in a row after slashing .152/.152/.242 in 13 games since coming off the injured list. Dubon, meanwhile, is carrying a six-game hit streak into Wednesday's contest that has brought his batting average up to .303 for the season.