Dubon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss against the Mariners.
Dubon delivered his first three-hit game since July 15 and even managed to tag Eduard Bazardo for a solo home run in the ninth inning. Over his last eight appearances, Dubon is 9-for-26 (.346) with five runs scored and four RBI and has struck out only twice in 29 plate appearances.
