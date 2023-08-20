Dubon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss against the Mariners.

Dubon delivered his first three-hit game since July 15 and even managed to tag Eduard Bazardo for a solo home run in the ninth inning. Over his last eight appearances, Dubon is 9-for-26 (.346) with five runs scored and four RBI and has struck out only twice in 29 plate appearances.